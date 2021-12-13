EspectaculosInternacional

Lista completa de los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2022

adminBy 19 views
0

Los nominados a los premios Globos de Oro 2022 se dieron a conocer hoy, 13 de diciembre de 2021.

Te recomendamos: Globos de Oro anunciarán sus nominaciones pese a boicot de Hollywood

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA, en inglés) está decidida a seguir adelante con sus galardones a pesar de que nadie tiene pistas de cómo pretenden celebrar su gala prevista para el 9 de enero del próximo año.

Este lunes, su presidenta, Helen Hoehne, dio a conocer sus candidatos a través de una sobria presentación que solo pudo seguirse por su canal de YouTube y que contó con la colaboración del rapero Snoop Dogg como única celebridad presente.

La presidenta apenas hizo mención a la situación crítica de sus premios, que no se retransmitirán a través de televisión por decisión de la cadena NBC -que emitía la gala desde 1996-, tras las acusaciones de corrupción y falta de diversidad entre la agrupación.

Nominados a los Premios Globos de Oro 2022

Mejor película musical

  • Don’t Look Up”
  • Licorice Pizza
  • West Side Story”
  • Tick, Tick … Boom!
  • Cyrano

Mejor película de drama

  • The Power of the Dog
  • Dune
  • CODA
  • King Richard
  • Belfast

Mejor película extranjera

  • Madres Paralelas(España)
  • Compartment Nº6 (Alemania, Rusia y Finlandia)
  • Drive My Car (Japón)
  • The Hand of God (Italia)
  • A Hero (Irán y Francia).

Mejor guion para película

  • Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
  • Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
  • Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
  • Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
  • Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Mejor actor de reparto en película

  • Jamie Dornan – Belfast
  • Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
  • Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
  • Troy Kotsur – CODA

Mejor actriz de reparto en película

  • Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (2021)
  • Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
  • Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
  • Ruth Negga – Passing
  • Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Mejor película de animación

  • Encanto
  • Luca
  • Raya and the Last Dragon
  • Flee
  • My Sunny Maad

Mejor actor en película de drama

  • Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
  • Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
  • Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
  • Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • Will Smith – King Richard

Mejor actriz en una película de drama

  • Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
  • Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
  • Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
  • Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Mejor actriz en película de musical o comedia

  • Emma Stone – Cruella
  • Marion Cotillard – Annette
  • Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
  • Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
  • Rachel Zegler – West Side Story (2021)

Mejor actor en película de musical o comedia

  • Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
  • Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
  • Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…BOOM!
  • Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
  • Anthony Ramos – In the Heights

Mejor director

  • Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
  • Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
  • Steven Spielberg – West Side Story (2021)
  • Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Mejor banda sonora original

  • Germaine Franco – Encanto
  • Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch
  • Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
  • Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers
  • Hans Zimmer – Dune

Televisión

Mejor actor en serie de televisión: musical o comedia

  • Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
  • Nicholas Hoult – The Great
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión: musical o comedia

  • Elle Fanning – The Great
  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
  • Issa Rae – Insecure
  • Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
  • Jean Smart – Hacks

Mejor actor en serie de televisión: drama

  • Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
  • Brian Cox – Succession
  • Jeremy Strong – Succession
  • Omar Sy- Lupin
  • Billy Porter – Pose

Mejor actriz en serie de televisión: drama

  • Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Michaela Jaé Rodriguez – Pose
  • Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
  • Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
  • Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión

  • Paul Bettany – Wandavision
  • Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage-TV
  • Michael Keaton – Dopesick
  • Ewan McGregor – Halston
  • Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión

  • Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a Marriage-TV
  • Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
  • Elizabeth Olsen – Wandavision
  • Margaret Qualley – Maid
  • Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Mejor serie dramática de televisión

  • Lupin
  • The Morning Show
  • Pose
  • Squid Game
  • Succession

Mejor película para televisión

  • Dopesick
  • Impeachment: American Crime Story
  • Maid
  • Mare of Easttown
  • The Underground Railroad

Mejor actriz de reparto para televisión

  • Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
  • Andie MacDowell – Maid
  • Sarah Snook – Succession
  • Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
  • Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Mejor actor de reparto para televisión

  • Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin – Succession
  • Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
  • Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
  • O Yeong-su – Squid Game

Mejor serie de televisión: musical o comedia

  • The Great
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Reservation Dogs
  • Ted Lasso

Con información de AP/EFE/AFP

LSH

admin

Se suicida Verónica Forqué, famosa actriz española y chica Almodóvar

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a reply

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

More in Espectaculos