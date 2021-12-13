Lista completa de los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2022

Los nominados a los premios Globos de Oro 2022 se dieron a conocer hoy, 13 de diciembre de 2021.

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA, en inglés) está decidida a seguir adelante con sus galardones a pesar de que nadie tiene pistas de cómo pretenden celebrar su gala prevista para el 9 de enero del próximo año.

Este lunes, su presidenta, Helen Hoehne, dio a conocer sus candidatos a través de una sobria presentación que solo pudo seguirse por su canal de YouTube y que contó con la colaboración del rapero Snoop Dogg como única celebridad presente.

La presidenta apenas hizo mención a la situación crítica de sus premios, que no se retransmitirán a través de televisión por decisión de la cadena NBC -que emitía la gala desde 1996-, tras las acusaciones de corrupción y falta de diversidad entre la agrupación.

Mejor película musical

Mejor película de drama

The #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television are: @JENCOOLIDGE ,The White Lotus @KaitlynDever , Dopesick Andie Macdowell, Maid Sarah Snook, Succession @hanwaddingham , Ted Lasso

Mejor película extranjera

Mejor guion para película

Mejor actor de reparto en película

Mejor actriz de reparto en película

Mejor película de animación

Mejor actor en película de drama

Mejor actriz en una película de drama

Mejor actriz en película de musical o comedia

Mejor actor en película de musical o comedia

Mejor director

Mejor banda sonora original

Mejor actor en serie de televisión: musical o comedia

