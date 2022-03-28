¿Quiénes fueron los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2022?

“No Time to Die” de Billie Eilish y Finneas O´Connell, por “No time to die”.

“CODA” se hizo el domingo 27 de marzo de 2022 con el Oscar a mejor película y Jane Campion logró el de mejor dirección por “The Power of the Dog” , en una edición dominada por “Dune” en las categorías técnicas.